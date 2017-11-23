Port McNeill Figure Skating Club shines in Island-wide competition

The Port McNeill Figure Skating Club had 12 Skaters attend the 2017 Vancouver Island Interclub Competition hosted by Kerry Park Skating Club in Mill Bay on Nov. 17.

The competition was sponsored by Skate Canada and was open to Vancouver Island Region Home Club skaters. In the Star One division, for Group one Adyson McAstocker won Silver, Brittany Fraser won Bronze, and Presley Fjeld won a Merit. Danica Jaeggle won bronze in Group Five and Elana Jaeggle won Bronze in Group Seven and for the Star Two division, Jessa Tomasi won Silver for Group Four.

In the Star Three division, Taylor McAstocker won Silver and Rayah Dustin won Bronze in Group One. Ella Fjeld won Bronze and Jasmine Brown won Gold in Group Two. Natasha Grafton won Silver in Group Four. In Star Five, Danielle Barnes came in 4th place.

The Port McNeill Figure Skating Clubs next competition is February 2 – 4 in Port Alberni. The club will also be holding a carnival called “North Island Strong” held on March 2-3 in 2018.