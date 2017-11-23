HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Front Row: Jessa Tomasi, Brittany Fraser, Adyson McAstocker, Taylor McAstocker, and Presley Fjeld. Back Row: Elana Jaeggle, Ella Fjeld, Natasha Grafton, Rayah Dustin, Danielle Barnes, Danica Jaeggle, and Jasmine Brown.

Port McNeill Figure Skating Club shines in Island-wide competition

12 skaters attended the Interclub Competition in November

The Port McNeill Figure Skating Club had 12 Skaters attend the 2017 Vancouver Island Interclub Competition hosted by Kerry Park Skating Club in Mill Bay on Nov. 17.

The competition was sponsored by Skate Canada and was open to Vancouver Island Region Home Club skaters. In the Star One division, for Group one Adyson McAstocker won Silver, Brittany Fraser won Bronze, and Presley Fjeld won a Merit. Danica Jaeggle won bronze in Group Five and Elana Jaeggle won Bronze in Group Seven and for the Star Two division, Jessa Tomasi won Silver for Group Four.

In the Star Three division, Taylor McAstocker won Silver and Rayah Dustin won Bronze in Group One. Ella Fjeld won Bronze and Jasmine Brown won Gold in Group Two. Natasha Grafton won Silver in Group Four. In Star Five, Danielle Barnes came in 4th place.

The Port McNeill Figure Skating Clubs next competition is February 2 – 4 in Port Alberni. The club will also be holding a carnival called “North Island Strong” held on March 2-3 in 2018.

Previous story
Countdown to BC Winter Games begins
Next story
Panda picks Argonauts for the win

Just Posted

Western Forest Products under fire for train closure

WFP delegates addressed the train closure to the RDMW

$353,925 budgeted for new skatepark in Port Hardy, pending successful grant funding, says Chief Administrative Officer

The plans for the skatepark came up at a recent Parks and Recreation Committee meeting.

Hikers attempt to rescue distressed eagle

The eagle was sent to MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre

Seniors Tour Remembrance Day exhibit

The Hardy Bay Seniors Society received a special tour of the museum

Forensic Nurse Examiners in Port Hardy offer specialized support after sexual assault or relationship violence

Hospital staff who are part of the FNE program are nurses first and foremost.

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Nanaimo judge won’t let arsonist have a cigarette lighter

Martin Arthur Taylor previously pleaded guilty to February 2016 arson incident in Nanaimo

RCMP investigate retaliation against accused B.C. animal abusers

Potential charges pending

Indigenous First Nations Protests Against Fish Farms Might Not Be Unanimous

This is just to say that we can’t simply assume all First Nations are against it.

BC Ferries vehicle traffic last summer was best ever

CEO says positive results reduce future pressure on fares

Dead rats on doorstep greets Summerland mayor

Two rodents have been delivered to Peter Waterman’s doorstep

False killer whale ‘Chester’ dies at Vancouver Aquarium

He was found stranded near Tofino in July 2014 and only had a 10 per cent chance of making it at the time

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Christmas Kettle Campaign

“We want to help and we can’t do it without your support.”

Most Read