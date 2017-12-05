Port McNeill Whalers place fifth at Midget Tournament

There was an all-weekend midget house league tournament held at the Chilton Regional Arena from Dec. 1-3.

The Port McNeill Whalers came out flying in the first game, hammering Port Alberni 12-2. The Whalers played again on Saturday against Nanaimo, this time falling 3-2, and then had another game against Nanaimo later that afternoon, losing 2-1. The Whalers collected enough points to play for fourth place against Nanaimo on Sunday morning, and it turned out to be another tough match up.

Nanaimo scored two goals early in the first period to go up 2-0, but the Whaler’s captain Kaisha Laird scored with 1:59 left on the clock to make it 2-1.

In the second period, Nanaimo started to heat up, scoring three unanswered goals to give them a 5-1 lead going into the third period.

The Whalers refused to lay down and quit. Ridell Wilson scored in front of the net at 7:00, and then Owen Jewell blasted the puck from the point past the Nanaimo goaltender, making the final score of the game 6-3 for Nanaimo.

The Whalers ended up placing fifth out of seven teams, but more important than that, they had an absolute blast getting to compete all weekend in front of a loud hometown crowd who came out to cheer them on for every single game.

 

Previous story
Midgets go to war at Cruickshank with short bench

Just Posted

Kids in Motion requests annual contribution from the town of Port McNeill

Will the Town of Port McNeill agree to make an annual contribution… Continue reading

Bantams have tough road trip

The North Island Bantam Eagles had a tough road trip on the… Continue reading

Port McNeill Whalers place fifth at Midget Tournament

There was an all-weekend midget house league tournament held at the Chilton… Continue reading

Midgets go to war at Cruickshank with short bench

The North Island Midget Eagles played their heart out with a short… Continue reading

Northern Sea Wolf transits the Panama Canal

“We look forward to welcoming the ship into the BC Ferries fleet…”

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

5 to start your day

A bobcat says hello, Canadian veterans lose pension appeal and more

Seattle works to attract NHL team by 2020

Seattle is moving ahead with arena remodel to attract NBA, NHL

Shoppers Drug Mart secures medical marijuana supplier

Aphria to supply product for online sales

Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Alberta man convicted in Creep Catcher incident

An Alberta man was convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting

Liberal MP accuses Tory MP of ‘humiliating’ comments, sexual in nature

Sherry Romanado levelled the accusation against Manitoba MP James Bezan on Monday

Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ tape is real

The recording of the lewd conversation between Bush and Trump emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read