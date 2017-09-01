Seven Hills Men’s Open to honour Clay Jones

“The tournament is in memory of him as a way to show respect for everything he did.”

The Seven Hills Golf & Country Club’s Men’s Open tournament is in need of a few more golfers and a few more volunteers.

“We have approximately 40 people signed up, but are hoping to get up to 50,” said Organizer Kenn Oliver. “There’s also a sign up sheet for volunteers, spotters on the green are important. I’d like to have 10, anybody who wants to come volunteer it would be great to have you.”

The Seven Hills Golf Club is nestled away in the North Island woods, just a short drive off the Port Alice road. The golf course was officially built in 1981, opened for play in 1983, and is a legitimate challenge for any golfer, no matter the skill level. Measuring 6,300 yards from the blue tees, with smooth fairways and thick forest that lines most of the holes, the course demands accuracy to keep the ball in play. There’s water hazards and sand traps that will eat your errant shots for breakfast, and wildlife can often be seen during a round of 18 holes.

This year, the men’s open tournament has been renamed the “Clay Jones Memorial”. Jones was a longtime employee of the golf course who passed away last winter. He had lived on site and been the pro shop coordinator since 1998. He once shot a personal best round of 75 on the course, and he also witnessed Jimmy Smith shoot the course record (62) back in 1995.

“Clay did so much for us during his 19 years of being club captain for the men’s nights and organizing the men’s open,” said Seven Hills Manager Sharon Schraud. “The tournament is in memory of him as a way to show respect for everything he did for the club. We wouldn’t have it any other way, we want to celebrate his memory.”

Schraud said they are hoping to have a bench added to one of the holes in memory of Jones during the weekend festivities.