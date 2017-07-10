Sointula sail racing

SUBMITTED PHOTO Sointula hosted a sailing race on July 1. The winner was Sailing Vessel (SV) SV Tick Tac, second place was SV Astray from Port McNeill, and pictured here in the photo is the SV Ice 9 from Alert Bay, which belongs to Declam Gohm. All participants received a great prize of boat products. The sailing rave runs annually and is a good draw for the community on Malcolm Island. The Lion Club runs the harbour in Sointula.