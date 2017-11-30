Starfire Soccer Showcase

The Marine Harvest Riptide U18 girls soccer team travelled to Seattle to play in tournament.

The Marine Harvest Riptide U18 girls soccer team came together from Port Hardy, Powell River, Campbell River and the Comox Valley with their colleagues the U15 & 16 girls and travelled to Seattle for the Starfire soccer showcase.

With the guidance of Coach Scott Harris and assistants Ernie Sellentin and Mike Kearns, the U18 girls once again upheld the reputation of being a team to watch, winning all of their games.

Goalies Avarie Dennis, and Carmen Miller shared the privilege of a complete shut out in the four games played.

Defenders Toni Powsey and Tommylia Dunbar remained confident and calm on the ball and Emma Skalik and Olivia Sellentin produced some brilliant headers.

Kaitlyn Dreger showed her secret strength in one-on-ones and Maddy Harris dove in to secure the ball on the front line. Ally Carpendale with her strength in body and kick made sure the ball stayed in the opponents box.

Goal scorers over the four games were Cameron Kearns, Sarah Bard, Tiana Stewart, Kaleigh Harris, Taylor Kinley, with Carsyn Casparie and Madison Stevens shooting straight from the head into the net.

Shel Brodsgaard and Ken Garraway provided the technical direction and manager Johanne Moreau ensured the girls were all well fed.

A huge thanks to all the parents who enabled their girls to participate in this weekend: the injuries were few, and the laughs were great!

– article submitted by Sabine Schill

Previous story
Alumni avenge 2016 hamper game loss
Next story
BC Lions hire Ed Hervey as GM, Buono to stay on as coach for 2018

Just Posted

Volunteers offer support for those needing end-of-life care

NICCCS graduates provide palliative care and bereavement services

Brent Borg Officially Appointed Fire Chief by Mayor and Council

“We have a young fella here that’s got a brand new job, and it’s a big one.”

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

The B.C. woman killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria

Editorial: A sad day for journalism

You don’t know what you got till it’s gone

Port McNeill Guiding donates to the Hamper Fund

They collected the donations at their Halloween party

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Equitas expects appeal court’s decision on veteran charter Monday

B.C.-based veterans advocacy group filed class-action suit against federal government in 2012

Donations pour in for B.C. dog’s surgery after hit-and-run

Dog owner exhausted with happiness after people come through with the help she needed this week

BC RCMP mourn police dog Fury

B.C. police service dog Fury is being mourned after its sudden death

Kelly Ellard’s parole delivers blow to her victim’s family

Reena Virk’s mother says Ellard has yet to take full responsibility for her daughter’s death

Starfire Soccer Showcase

The Marine Harvest Riptide U18 girls soccer team travelled to Seattle to play in tournament.

BC Lions hire Ed Hervey as GM, Buono to stay on as coach for 2018

Buono will continue as vice-president of football operations

Elections Canada wants no part in organizing leaders debates

Agency must stay above the political fray, chief electoral officer says

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read