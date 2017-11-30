The Marine Harvest Riptide U18 girls soccer team travelled to Seattle to play in tournament.

The Marine Harvest Riptide U18 girls soccer team came together from Port Hardy, Powell River, Campbell River and the Comox Valley with their colleagues the U15 & 16 girls and travelled to Seattle for the Starfire soccer showcase.

With the guidance of Coach Scott Harris and assistants Ernie Sellentin and Mike Kearns, the U18 girls once again upheld the reputation of being a team to watch, winning all of their games.

Goalies Avarie Dennis, and Carmen Miller shared the privilege of a complete shut out in the four games played.

Defenders Toni Powsey and Tommylia Dunbar remained confident and calm on the ball and Emma Skalik and Olivia Sellentin produced some brilliant headers.

Kaitlyn Dreger showed her secret strength in one-on-ones and Maddy Harris dove in to secure the ball on the front line. Ally Carpendale with her strength in body and kick made sure the ball stayed in the opponents box.

Goal scorers over the four games were Cameron Kearns, Sarah Bard, Tiana Stewart, Kaleigh Harris, Taylor Kinley, with Carsyn Casparie and Madison Stevens shooting straight from the head into the net.

Shel Brodsgaard and Ken Garraway provided the technical direction and manager Johanne Moreau ensured the girls were all well fed.

A huge thanks to all the parents who enabled their girls to participate in this weekend: the injuries were few, and the laughs were great!

– article submitted by Sabine Schill