TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Thomas Symons qualified for the Stihl Timbersports Canadian Championships back in June in Port McNeill.

Three North Islanders came back from London, Ontario after competing in the Stihl Timbersports Canadian Championships with their heads held high.

Ally Briscoe, Thomas Symons and Nick Russell all had an unbelievable showing in London, with Briscoe actually finishing in second place in the Ladies Pro Division.

“She actually tied for first in points, but the overall winner had the better overall time in the tie breaker,” said Russell via email. “Ally set a national record in the single buck, with a 15.97 second cut on 16 inch round pine log.”

Briscoe now owns national records in 2 of 3 events within the ladies pro division. She set the Stock Saw record during the Western Qualifier (Port McNeill) this past June.

Thomas Symons finished in sixth place in the Rookie Division, which consists of athletes that are 25 and under in age.

Russell made it through the qualification round in third place to reach the finals again for the second year in a row. Only the top four athletes in the qualification round (consisted of 10 athletes) advance to the finals.

“I finished in sixth place during the Championship round,” Russell said, adding that during the qualification round, “I set a new national record in the Stock Saw event, 10.43 seconds.”

Russell was also selected to be part of the relay team (five members) that will represent Canada in the Stihl Timbersports World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway on Nov. 3rd and 4th.

Keep following the Gazette for more on these amazing athletes.