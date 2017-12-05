Tri-Port Midget Wild dominate on the road

The Tri-Port Midget Wild bounced back from a rough 6-3 loss to the Cowichan Valley Capitals with two big back-to-back road wins.

The Wild travelled down to Victoria on Saturday to face the Juan De Fuca Grizzlies, who they had tied 2-2 earlier in the season at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill, and they came out firing right from the drop of the puck.

Wild sniper Bree-Anna Henderson opened the scoring, assisted by Madison Van Will, with 3:01 left in the first period, and then Mackenzie Murgatroyd put the puck in the net at 13:09 of the second period off a pass from Henderson.

The Wild didn’t stop scoring from there.

Captain Kerrigan Sharpe netted the puck a minute later, assisted by Taylor Ranger and Henderson, and then Henderson scored her second goal of the game at 4:56 of the second period.

Wild forward Kaitlyn Wilson took over from that point, scoring three goals to complete the hat-trick, propelling her team on to a huge 7-0 win.

The Wild completed their road trip with a rematch against the Campbell River Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon.

The Hurricanes had previously defeated the Wild in league play 6-3 at the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice at the start of the season, but the Wild were more than ready to gain some redemption this time.

In what turned out to be a goaltender’s battle, Avary Miller picked up her third shut out of the season, stopping every shot from the Hurricanes’ players over all three periods.

Henderson notched the game winning goal at 9:12 of the first period, which was assisted by linemate Jessica Wadhams.

Wild team manager Serena Foldy said the girls were “awesome all weekend… they never gave up and played with heart.”

The Wild are now 3-2 overall this season with 16 goals for, and only eight goals against.