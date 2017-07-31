U16 boys soccer team wins gold at NAIG

DALE WHITE PHOTO Seth Hanuse, Devin White, Tony Zapp, and William Johnson won Gold for U16 soccer for Team BC at the North American Indigenous Games in Tornoto. Trey Morash (not pictured) also won Gold for U19 soccer. British Columbia came away with 67 gold medals, the most out of all participating provinces and states, and won overall medal count with 179 medals. See more on the North Island Soccer stars in next week’s Gazette.