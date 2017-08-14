VIDEO: TeamBC takes home record 146 medals at Canada Summer Games

TeamBC took home a record 146 medals at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. That got the province second place to Ontario’s 212 medals at the national sporting event which saw thousands of athletes from all over the country compete for gold.

It was the last medal of the Summer Games that broke the previous record of 145, a gold won by the women’s softball team on Sunday.

WATCH: Highlights form the games:

The list of gold medal winners is:

Jerome Blake, Kelowna – men’s 200-m race

Malcolm Jovahny Borsoi – men’s 200-m Special Olympics race

Jesse Hooton, Surrey – men’s 5000-m race

Jackson Cheung, Vancouver – men’s 110-m hurdles

Megan Champoux, Aldergrove – women’s 400-m hurdles

Jake Hanna, Surrey – men’s 400-m hurdles

Grace Fetherstonhaugh, New Westminster – women’s 3000-m steeplechase

TeamBC – women’s 100-m relay, men’s 100-m relay

David Thomas Boyd, Victoria – men’s pole vault

Dakoda Darling, Grand Forks – men’s para pole shot put

Kaila Butler, Port Coquitlam – women’s hammer

Sam Willett, Victoria – men’s hammer

Cassidy MacPherson, Maple Ridge – women’s canoe/kayak 5000-m

Gillian Ellsay, Courtenay – women’s individual cycling time trial, cycling criterium

Rhys Harley Verner, Squamish – men’s mountain bike sprint

TeamBC – men’s mountain bike relay

TeamBC – women’s rowing lightweight double sculls, women’s rowing pair, women’s rowing four, women’s rowing eight with coxswain

TeamBC – women’s softball

Tyler Wall, Penticton – men’s 100-m freestyle, men’s 50-m freestyle

Jesse Shade, Campbell River – men’s special olympics 100-m freestyle, men’s Special Olympics 100-m freestyle, men’s Special Olympics 50-m breaststroke, men’s Special Olympics 100-m backstroke

Raben Dommann, North Vancouver, men’s 400-m freestyle, 800-m freestyle, 1,500-m freestyle, men’s 5000-m open water

TeamBC – men’s 200-m freestyle relay, women’s 200-m freestyle relay

Genny Verge, Sechelt – women’s Special Olympics 100-m backstroke

Acacia Kathryn Benn, Penticton – women’s 200-m backstroke

Bailey Paula Herbert, Surrey – 200-m medley, 400-m medley

Desirae Ridenour, Cowichan Bay – women’s triathlon

TeamBC – men’s triathlon relay, women’s triathlon relay, mixed triathlon relay

TeamBC – men’s beach volleyball

TeamBC – women’s wrestling team

Emilee Lai, Coquitlam – women’s wrestling 38-40 kg

Alexia Seal, Mission – women’s wrestling up to 44 kg

Jacqueline Lew, Coquitlam – women’s wrestling up to 52 kg

Victoria Seal, B.C. – women’s wrestling up to 56 kg

Jade Trolland, Abbotsford – women’s wrestling up to 60 kg

Sara Brinkac, Burnaby – women’s wrestling up to 64 kg

Ana Paula Godinez, B.C. – women’s wrestling up to 69 g

For the other winners, visit the Canada Summer Games site here.