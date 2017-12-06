One of the family photos found three years ago on a lost memory card in Victoria. Two hours, 126 shares, and four degrees of separation later, the strangers, who live in Terrace and have since grown their family to four, were found and reunited with the precious images from three years earlier. (Facebook)

B.C. family reunited with long lost photos thanks to Facebook

Two hours and four degrees of separation later, strangers reunited with priceless images

Over 3 years ago, Vancouver Island photographer Jon-Mark Wiltshire found a memory card on the ground in Victoria, filled with a stranger’s priceless family photos. He immediately posted on Facebook to try to find the owners, but had no luck.

As Christmas approached this year, he tried again.

Tuesday (Dec.5) he posted a few of the photos to Facebook with a plea for help.

“These are irreplaceable images from moments in a young family’s life, and I’m hoping you might be able to help me to identify any of the people in these photos so I can get their photos and memory card back to them,” wrote Wiltshire.

A friend shared the post on a Chilliwack hiking group where member Royce Pritchard saw it and recognized the man in the photos.

“I recognized Teddy from my hometown of Hazelton B.C., so I tagged a great photographer friend of mine Derek Flynn who is in closer contact with Teddy and his family,” said Pritchard.

Two hours, 126 shares, and four degrees of separation later, the family, who live in Terrace and have since grown their family to four, were found and reunited with the precious images they lost three years earlier.

“Thank you so much to Jon-Mark and all the people who shared, commented, and tried to help,” wrote Kate Pauline Dillon on Wiltshire’s Facebook post that was responsible for uniting her with her family photos. “This means the world to me. I cannot express the overwhelming feeling of gratitude and love for you all. Thank you a million times, may you have it returned to you one day!”

It seems somehow enchantingly appropriate that two professional photographers helped return these irreplaceable photos to the family.

Wiltshire put the memory card in the mail the next day – an early and unforgettable Christmas present for the young family.

 

A photo showing then and now. (Facebook)

