REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Revelstoke: Camping out for epic season opener

Ahead of the season opening at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, ski and snowboard enthusiasts camped overnight to be first on the hill. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Two-headed snake a charmer

Two-and-a-half-year-old Medusa is an extremely rare snake due to her polycephaly: the condition of being born with more than one head. Watch more >

Langley: Cars for Moms impacting lives

A Cars for Moms program is changing lives in the community, taking older cars and getting them road ready for single mothers struggling to get by. Watch more >

Victoria: Vancouver Island beat Raincouver for wettest November

Rain, rain and more rain. That was Novembers theme in Greater Victoria, where residents saw only two dry days. Watch more >

Nanaimo: Cancer patient donates $2M for equipment

Nanaimo resident Gordon Heys gave the last-needed boost for B.C. Cancer Foundation to purchase the third PET/CT scanner in the province Watch more >

Study finds dogs smarter than cats

Neucel recalls 25 workers for Dec. 10 start date for maintenance work

“Neucel is actively engaged in discussions with potential investors…”

Volunteers offer support for those needing end-of-life care

NICCCS graduates provide palliative care and bereavement services

Brent Borg Officially Appointed Fire Chief by Mayor and Council

“We have a young fella here that’s got a brand new job, and it’s a big one.”

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

The B.C. woman killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria

Editorial: A sad day for journalism

You don’t know what you got till it’s gone

VIDEO: Weaver makes predictions on Site C and Kinder Morgan

Town Hall with Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party

Langley Christian Lightning strike down Abbotsford Christian Knights

Langley Christian caps off season with another BC high school boys volleyball banner

Semiahmoo Totems top Mount Baker Wild in thrilling five-set final

Semiahmoo defeats top-seed from Cranbrook to capture gold at BC AAA boys volleyball final at Langley Events Centre

Belmont Bulldogs B.C.’s best once again

Vancouver Island squad successfully defends their title at BC provincial AAAA senior girls volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

Girl, 9, killed after being struck by city bus identified as Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in Abbotsford

Heated exchanges highlight fourth B.C. Liberal leadership debate

Feisty moments as the six candidates square off in Kelowna Saturday

Scare tactics aren’t the answer for overdose crisis, B.C.’s chief coroner says

Lisa Lapointe urges caution in response to B.C. funeral chain’s ‘visual’ fentanyl prevention campaign

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

