VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

The only Supermoon of 2017 lit up the sky Sunday.

The moon appeared larger and brighter than usual. As the last full moon of the year, this supermoon is known as the Frost Moon. At its closest, the moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth.

Check out these photos taken from around the world including from Washington, D.C., Cadiz, Spain and Northumberland, England.

Photographers from Kitchener, Ont., Tokyo, Japan, Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Kashmir, India also got a glimpse.

The next two supermoons will fall on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, making the latter a blue moon.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Astronomer sees UFO in the sky on Tuesday
Next story
B.C. family reunited with long lost photos thanks to Facebook

Just Posted

BC Hockey makes full face protection mandatory at the Junior B level

Changes in effect across B.C. next season

Maximchuk artwork on display at Café Guido in Port Hardy

“I built a life which encompasses an extraordinary body of knowledge.”

Claire Trevena’s MLA Report: I must apologize to you

“I’m unfortunately no longer able draft a weekly report in order to keep you so up to date.”

Kids in Motion requests annual contribution from the town of Port McNeill

Will the Town of Port McNeill agree to make an annual contribution… Continue reading

Bantams have tough road trip

The North Island Bantam Eagles had a tough road trip on the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

Three B.C. hockey players shortlisted for Word Juniors

Hockey Canada invites Kelowna’s Dube, Foote and Lind to last step of evaluation process

B.C. barber among Canada’s 10 best

Brett Kelly from The Gentlemen’s Shop and Shave Parlour a top-10 finalist in national online vote

B.C. VIEWS: Untold stories of B.C. salmon farms

Indigenous people defend their jobs against constant protests

B.C. family reunited with long lost photos thanks to Facebook

Two hours and four degrees of separation later, strangers reunited with priceless images

Unusually large tip returned by honest B.C. restaurant

A Vernon mother is thrilled by one business owner’s honesty

B.C. hip hop artist signs with international label

Family, music and money — in that order. That’s the mantra of Rory MacLeod, aka NOX

Feds planning to push back delivery date for new fighter jets: sources

The Liberals had planned to buy 18 Super Hornets

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read