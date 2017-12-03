VIDEO: First of three supermoons lights up the night sky Sunday

The moon will be only 492 kilometres further away than its closest orbit to the sun

The first in a trio of monthly supermoons will light up the night sky on Sunday, according to NASA.

But what is a supermoon?

A supermoon is what scientists call a full moon near or at its closest point in its orbit around the Earth.

As the last full moon of the year, this supermoon is known as the Frost Moon. The Dec. 3 moon will be only 492 kilometres further away from the Earth than it is during the closest point in its orbit.

At its closest, the moon is about 363,300 km away from the Earth.

So head on outside tonight and catch a glimpse!

The next two supermoons will fall on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, making the latter a blue moon.

