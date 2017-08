The Logger Sports competitors raced for the best time in the log chop. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Competitors from as far away as Germany went head to head in the Logger Sports event today at the Campbell River Salmon Festival in Nunns Creek Park.

If you missed the action today, the event continues tomorrow.

