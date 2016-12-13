Island Health announces 2022/2023 Community Wellness Grant recipients

The Community Wellness Grant program helps foster local partnerships and grassroots initiatives

Ken Balcomb, 82, founder and longtime leader of the Center for Whale Research died Dec. 15. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

Orca community mourns death of legendary Washington whale researcher
A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Feb. 7, 2018. The B.C. Centre For Disease Control says there are signs influenza is on a “steady decline” in the province, although case numbers remain high and positive tests rates for respiratory syncytial virus continue to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Goldman

B.C. disease centre says flu shows signs of decline, with no new deaths of children
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial

Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

A man holds a lit cigarette while smoking in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Retail organizations, merchants and tobacco industry officials estimate between 30 and 50 per cent of tobacco sales in B.C. are contraband products, and they are calling on governments and police to crack down on the organized crime groups that sell them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu

Contraband tobacco inhales 30 to 50 per cent of B.C. market, retailers, industry fear
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau checks his phone as he attends the Global Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that’s what one person is asking him to consider.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau’s call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Sunta Sem, seen in an undated handout photo, is a Toronto private chef and caterer who sells meals through the Cookin app. Sem will swap sweet potatoes for other root vegetables like parsnips or when preparing food with greens, opt for Boston lettuce, which she says hasn’t risen in price too much. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cookin

Hosting a holiday dinner? Here are some cost-saving tips
FILE - A swan stands between dumped plastic bottles and waste at the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

Watchdog group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic
Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Registered nurse Lee-Anne Williams, centre, confers with colleagues in the intensive care unit at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

News
A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)

Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating

Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop

Independent investigation launched after driver with gunshot wound later found in truck in a ditch

Sports
Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

Previous definition was one woman and one man

Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin, left, and forward Conor Garland celebrate defeating the Calgary Flames in a shootout during NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames

Vancouver opens a 3-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday

FILE - People shop for shoes in a Nike store on , Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. “Buy now, pay later” services like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna can sometimes provide a cheaper, more accessible version of credit. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel

Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021

A Value Village store is seen Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Edmonds, Washington. With the holidays approaching, gift-giving while staying on budget is at the forefront of many Canadian’s minds, but when it comes to price-conscious alternatives like thrifting, a stigma still remains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts

Inflation, ethical concerns, leading younger generations to make more second-hand purchases

Community
Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his Jeep on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube

Shannon Bellamy and Tom Andrews of the Chemainus Festival of Murals Society form their own arch with help from their shadowy friends at the site in Waterwheel Park where a new welcome arch will go up by next fall. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Island community’s arch another means for bridging cultural divides

Illuminated permanent art piece will allow people to see the light

Kenneth Allan Whyte

Nov 18th, 2022

Lillian Ryan

Nov 17th, 2022

Cornelia (Corrie) Matina Cyr

Nov 8th, 2022

Alan Leslie Derosario

Nov 7th, 2022

Karin Lee Bye (nee Hilmo)

Oct 6th, 2022

Ervins Janis Liepins (Lou Liepins)

Sep 28th, 2022

Entertainment
The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

Singer honoured for his support of various causes

This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP) This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades

Opinion

(Nature Conservancy of Canada handout photo)

OPINION: Conserving forest, grassland and wetland ecosystems in B.C. has global impact

    Life
    Hector Laguna at Botanist - Lia Crowe photo

    Rooted in culture, steeped in love

    Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect

    • 1h ago
    Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

    Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

    Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

