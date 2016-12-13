- Search
Island Health announces 2022/2023 Community Wellness Grant recipients
The Community Wellness Grant program helps foster local partnerships and grassroots initiatives
-
The Latest
-
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
-
Port Hardy local wins $588k casino jackpot while travelling Vancouver Island
-
Cram The Cruiser raises over $3,400 for A-Frame Food Distribution programs
-
Seafood companies with local presence finish 1, 2 in international sustainability index
-
‘Santa Flight’ gives back with much needed donations to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund
Video
News
Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating
Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died
Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
Independent investigation launched after driver with gunshot wound later found in truck in a ditch
-
Bears broke into 35 vehicles in Tofino-Ucluelet this year
-
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
-
Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
-
Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
-
Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced
Sports
Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada
Previous definition was one woman and one man
Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames
Vancouver opens a 3-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday
Trending Now
The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel
Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021
‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts
Inflation, ethical concerns, leading younger generations to make more second-hand purchases
-
Snap, crackle, pop: Salt spray blamed for odd sounds from B.C. power lines
-
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world
-
B.C. rescue group captures wrong-way warbler that should be wintering far south
-
Music, exercise, gray hair: Pandemic practices that live on
-
PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets
Community
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube
Island community’s arch another means for bridging cultural divides
Illuminated permanent art piece will allow people to see the light
-
Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund president speaks on the need in the communities
-
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?
-
Unadoptable animals find home in B.C. with SAINTS
-
Port Alice first responder braves wind and heavy rain for a charitable cause
-
Celtic Celebration takes over the stage at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill
Obituaries
Kenneth Allan Whyte
Nov 18th, 2022
Lillian Ryan
Nov 17th, 2022
Cornelia (Corrie) Matina Cyr
Nov 8th, 2022
Alan Leslie Derosario
Nov 7th, 2022
Karin Lee Bye (nee Hilmo)
Oct 6th, 2022
Ervins Janis Liepins (Lou Liepins)
Sep 28th, 2022
Entertainment
The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award
Singer honoured for his support of various causes
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades
Life
Rooted in culture, steeped in love
Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
Impress
sponsored
Start a rewarding career in your community: Free dual-certificate program begins in November
Personal Support and Mental Health Worker program starts Nov. 28 for Central, North Island residents