PHOTOS: Northwest Deuce Days deals Victoria a winning hand

Visitors check out vintage Fords on the legislature grounds during the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine on the Inner Harbour Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

With thousands of attendees checking out hundreds of examples of restored early iron around Greater Victoria’s Inner Harbour, the 2022 return of Northwest Deuce Days had to be considered a success.

Even the rain that threatened to come down held off, as event founder Al Clark noted during the Sunday car show’s awards ceremony. Vehicles lined Government Street from Courtenay to Superior streets, along part of Wharf Street, along Belleville Street between Douglas and Oswego and around the legislature grounds.

George and Karen Baur from Petaluma, Calif. stand with their restored 1932 Ford panel delivery van, on the legislature grounds Sunday during the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

George and Karen Baur drove up from Petaluma, California and theirs was among the many vintage vehicles rolling off the MV Coho on Thursday. They were making their sixth trip to the four-day event, which featured various events around the region for participants and culminated with the show-and-shine Sunday.

A beautifully restored 1932 Ford sits parked in front of the Fairmont Empress Hotel during Northwest Deuce Days show and shine on Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

This time, the Baurs drove up in their restored 1932 Ford panel delivery van – large enough to bring some luggage, Karen joked – stencilled with an old-time General Tire logo. They were among a large contingent of enthusiasts from the Golden State, including members of organized car clubs such as the Roadsters from Los Angeles, who have also been regulars at the event.

A vintage Ford pickup truck catches attention with a pair of surfboards in the bed. It was one of the hundreds of vehicles lining the Inner Harbour on Sunday during the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Destination Greater Victoria, which took over the marketing and registration efforts for the four-day event, promoted it as a celebration of the 90th anniversary of the deuce – a.k.a. the 1932 Fords that give the event its name.

Thousands of visitors pack the Inner Harbour during the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

