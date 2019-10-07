47th annual Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Business Excellence Awards

Congratulations to the 2019 Business Excellence Awards Recipients. Thank you for all you do to make Port Hardy a great place to live & work!
Tourism Operator of the Year, Sponsored by Napa Auto Parts
Cape Scott Water Taxi/ North Coast Trail Shuttle
Hospitality Operator of the Year, Sponsored by Hardy Bay Drug Store
Cluxewe Resort
Restaurant of the Year, Sponsored by Keltic Seafoods
Café Guido
Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Sponsored by Sporty Bar & Grill
Hardy Bay Senior Citizen Society
Workplace of the Year, Sponsored by North Island Gazette
Keltic Seafoods
Small Business of the Year (Less than 5 employees), Sponsored by Applewood Ford
Wolven I.T.
Mid Size Business of the Year (Less than 25 employees), Sponsored by Telus
North Island Veterinary Hospital
Large Business of the Year (More than 25 employees), Sponsored by North Island Gazette
Keltic Seafoods
New Business of the Year, Sponsored by MOWI & Badinotti Net Services
Pacificanna
President’s Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, Sponsored by the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce
Save On Foods
Except to determine nominee eligibility, and the award for Corporate Social Responsibility, Chamber of Commerce directors and staff do not participate in the selection of nominees, nor do they vote. To be eligible for an award, nominee businesses must be licensed in Port Hardy and (with the exception of the new business category) have been operating for a minimum of one year.