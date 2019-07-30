An Air Canada flight makes its final approach as it lands in Ottawa on July 3, 2019. Air Canada says it had a $343 million net profit in the second quarter, a turnaround from the loss of $102 million that the airline experienced during the comparable period last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Air Canada adjusted earnings soar above estimate, revenue up in each segment

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will be grounded till 2020

Air Canada’s adjusted earnings for the second quarter soared above analyst estimates as the airline contained costs associated with the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and expanded revenue across market segments.

However, the Montreal-based company said the impact of the grounding — now expected to last into January 2020 — will have more of an impact on the third quarter, often the busiest travel period for Canadian airlines.

Air Canada said its third-quarter projected capacity — the number of passengers it can fly — is expected to decline approximately two per cent from the third quarter of 2018. Originally it was to increase three per cent.

The Montreal-based airline also reported Tuesday that its adjusted earnings were 88 cents per diluted share during the three months ended June 30, up from 47 cents a year earlier.

Second-quarter revenue for the Montreal-based airline was $4.76 billion, up $424 million from the same time last year.

Analysts had estimated adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share and $4.71 billion of revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Net profit was $343 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, a turnaround from the loss of $102 million or 37 cents per share that the airline experienced during the comparable period last year.

Air Canada chief executive Calin Rovinescu said the Boeing 737 Max grounding did have a negative impact on year-over-year growth of second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, but praised employees for creative solutions.

“These are impressive results with revenue growth in each market segment and system passenger revenues up 10.7 per cent on capacity growth of 2.3 per cent,” Rovinescu said in a statement.

He also noted that Air Canada had concluded a definitive agreement to acquire smaller rival Transat AT Inc., a deal that requires further approvals.

ALSO READ: Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

ALSO READ: Legal challenge to air passenger rights bill should be dismissed: Attorney general

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Should dogs be allowed in pubs? This Nova Scotian brewer thinks do

Just Posted

Trudeau praises actions of coast guard in help with deadly float plane crash

Four people, including pilot, were killed while five survived when plane went down near Port Hardy

Transportation Safety Board investigating fatal float plane crash on Addenbroke Island

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to Addenbroke Island where… Continue reading

Five survivors, with varying injuries, confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Four dead after float plane crash north of Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane north of Vancouver Island

Feds and B.C. First Nations agree to better access to commercial fishing

Coastal First Nations sign agreement on behalf of seven nations on B.C’s central and north coasts

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sister found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

Most Read