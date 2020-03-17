FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Tahsha Sydnor stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. On Monday, March 16, 2020, Amazon said that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees

Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centres and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour.

Employees in Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries will get a similar raise.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labour needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” said Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon’s warehouse and delivery network.

Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages. It also said it was sold out of many household cleaning supplies and is working to get more in stock.

Last week, Amazon tweaked to its time-off policy for hourly workers, telling them they could take as much time off as they wanted in March, although they would only be paid if they had earned time off. Additionally, Amazon said it would pay hourly workers for up to two weeks if they contracted the virus or needed to be quarantined.

The Seattle-based company said the new job openings are for a mix of full-time and part-time positions and include delivery drivers and warehouse workers, who pack and ship orders to shoppers.

Amazon is already the second-largest U.S.-based employer behind Walmart, with nearly 800,000 workers worldwide.

_____

— With files from The Canadian Press

Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press

AmazonCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

Just Posted

Part 1: Port McNeill assessed for growth opportunities

A summation of experiences was given in an hour and a half presentation at the Gate House Theatre.

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

North Island Bantam Eagles season ends early due to coronavirus outbreak shutting down hockey across Canada

The reaction from the team was ‘this really sucks, but we get it’

New Logistics Depot to be built in Port Hardy by Canadian Coast Guard

The Logistics Depot will be built on Jensen Cove Road and included a waterfront walkway.

Cocaine and cash left at local business, Port Hardy RCMP want to talk to owner

The owner appears to have accidently left four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake.

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

COVID-19: Ahousaht First Nation closes community to non-residents

“We’re really being proactive on this,” Ahousaht Elected Chief Greg Louie.

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Most Read