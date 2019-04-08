Applewood Ford celebrates one year in business in the North Island

“the goal was to come in and not change the structure, we really just wanted to add to it”

Time really does fly by when you’re having fun.

Applewood Ford celebrated its one year anniversary in Port Hardy on April 2, which General Manager Dan Duckworth noted was the company’s first time expanding out of the lower mainland. “This Ford shop here was our first venture out,” he said, adding they took over from previous owner Todd Landon, who was originally looking at retirement, but is still working for them part time to help out.

Todd took over the family business from his father Dave back in 2006 when Dave retired to Parksville. Dave had ran the business in Port Hardy since 1971.

Duckworth said while he’s originally from Saskatchewan, he spent his last four years working in the lower mainland in Richmond. That was when the opportunity to partner up with Applewood and move to Port Hardy came up.

“It was always a big dream of mine, so here I am,” he said, adding that Port Hardy has been “great — the community is fantastic. The amount of outreach businesses do with support and sponsorships is pretty neat to see.”

He pointed out Applewood has done sponsorships with Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School, the Lions Club, the rotary club, Ducks Unlimited, and they also give out sponsorships to the local high schools as well for graduating students.

Duckworth stated when he took over the dealership as general manager, “the goal was to come in and not change the structure, we really just wanted to add to it.”

He noted the same staff is still employed after the change in ownership went through, and they have added a few new faces to the roster as well.

“We look forward to seeing everybody come out,” said Duckworth. “We reach out as much as we possibly can with sponsorships, and we really just want to be a part of the community.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter