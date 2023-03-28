Rumours are swirling on social media about a possible McDonald’s being opened in Port Hardy at the old Shell gas station site that was recently demolished. (Megyn Williams photo)

Application submitted to the district for a McDonald’s in Port Hardy

An application has been submitted to the District of Port Hardy for a McDonald’s fast food restaurant to be opened at the old Shell gas station site that was recently demolished.

When the Gazette went to the district office in person on Monday, March 27, staff confirmed they received the application last Tuesday (March 21).

Numerous calls to district staff regarding details about the application went unanswered, but Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt said they will start reviewing the application soon and take a good look at it.

“All the proper steps have to be gone through in order for it to come to fruition,” she said. “That’s all we can really say about it, it’s in the very early stages of planning.”

