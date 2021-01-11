Eternity Medical Equipment’s ECAN95 masks – which are produced in South Surrey – have received Health Canada approval and CSA certification. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)

Eternity Medical Equipment’s ECAN95 masks – which are produced in South Surrey – have received Health Canada approval and CSA certification. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)

B.C. company makes 1st Canadian-made mask to receive official CSA certification

Eternity Medical Equipment producing N95-equivalent masks out of Campbell Heights facility

A South Surrey company that began manufacturing medical masks near the end of last year has officially received Health Canada approval and certification.

Eternity Medical Equipment launched in Campbell Heights in November, and in December began producing ECAN95 particulate respirator masks – equivalent to the N95 masks in the U.S.

The masks were tested at a CSA Group facility in Toronto, where they passed all applicable tests, including quantitative fit testing, airflow resistance tests, and filtering efficiency.

“We’ve had great reception and reviews so far for our ECAN95, and have been diligently working towards certification since the beginning,” Jeffrey Wang, co-founder of Eternity Medical Equipment, said in a news release issued Monday.

“We are proud of our masks and pleased that our ECAN95 is the first Canadian-made mask to receive official CSA-certification. We started this journey back in April, and to know our masks are now being used across British Columbia and the country to help fight the pandemic is very humbling to us.”

In a news release last November announcing the company’s launch, Wang said he was motivated to start the company after seeing “how hard it was for our frontline workers to get N95 and surgical masks from overseas.”

“I really wanted to spearhead an initiative to get them made on Canadian soil, right here in British Columbia,” he added.

According to Monday’s release, Eternity Medical Equipment – which operates out of a “state of the art” 13,000 square-foot space – can produce up to 2.5 million masks per month at full capacity.

The company expects its masks to receive certification from the Centre for Disease Control’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health later this month.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessCoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

Just Posted

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Op-ed
Gardening critical for the new post-pandemic, climate change economy

The good thing about growing our own food is that it can be done organically.

North Island-Powell River MP, Rachel Blaney will meet with federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan on Monday to discuss the transition plans for Vancouver Island following her announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . (Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror)
Rachel Blaney to meet fisheries minister to discuss economic transition plan for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision

The MP says she will communicate the voices of people affected

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Danika Gunter, fiance Tyler Swanson along with their baby Kinsley Ann Swanson. Photo submitted
Comox Valley’s New Year’s baby a family affair

Kinsley Ann Swanson was born at 7:39 a.m. Jan. 1 at the North Island Hospital Comox Valley

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Emily Rose laid down a kindness rocks at a tribute to 16-year-old Andre Courtemanche, whose body was found Saturday at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford. (Emily Rose photo)
‘It’s heartbreaking:’ Calls for increased mental health support following death of Langford teen

16-year-old Andre Courtemanche’s body was found at Goldstream Provincial Park

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns said he has no plans to relieve Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila as deputy mayor. Kahakauwila has come under public scrutiny after travelling to Mexico for a wedding in December. (Submitted file photo)
Residents fuming, calling for Metchosin councillor to resign following ‘fiesta fiasco’

Mayor John Ranns has no plans to remove Kahakauwila as deputy mayor

Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)
Greater Victoria man killed in snowboarding accident was a source of strength for his family

Tristan Alexander, 22, died on Mount Washington Jan. 5

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

People with bird feeders are urged to watch for sick birds after reports of migrating Pine Siskens spreading salmonella by flocking at feeders in parts of the province. (Courtesy of Wildlife Association of BC)
Vancouver Islanders with feeders cautioned about salmonella outbreak

Pine Siskin birds flocking at feeders, spreading disease, residents warned to watch for sick birds

Pamela Anderson is putting herself out there to promote the RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus and the vegan lifestyle. (Photo submitted)
Pamela Anderson promotes Island animal sanctuary with billboard campaign

Island celebrity pushing animal compassion, vegan lifestyle, on behalf of RASTA Sanctuary

Most Read