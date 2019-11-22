(File)

B.C. man, two firms duped investors with $5-million Ponzi scheme, regulator says

Investors were told that Todd Norman John Bezzasso’s company was hired to distribute alcohol in B.C.

The B.C. Securities Commission panel has found that a man and two companies operating in the province committed fraud against investors through a Ponzi scheme that raised about $5 million.

The panel found Todd Norman John Bezzasso raised the money from 85 investors through Bezzaz Holdings Group Ltd. and Nexus Global Trading Ltd.

A commission news release said Friday that investors were told Nexus was contracted to distribute alcohol in B.C. and that Bezzazo sold a variety of products including health supplements and e-cigarettes.

It says investors were promised rates of return between five and 30 per cent, but the panel found Bezzasso was actually operating the Ponzi scheme and investors funds were used to pay earlier investors.

The panel also found that Richmond resident Wei Kai Liao, known as Kevin Liao, committed fraud, sold securities and acted as an advisor for some of those investors.

The panel says it will impose sanctions after hearing submissions from the commission staff and respondents.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP Cpl. Chris Voller earns Award of Valour

Voller earned the award for jumping on board a moving fishing boat in order to gain control of it.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Old growth

In these two images I used the path through the forest to lead the eye.

Port McNeill council debates agreement with chamber of commerce

The chamber proposed a ‘Fee for Service Agreement’ at an annual cost to the town of $5,000.

Salvation Army’s kettle campaign kicks off Nov. 21 in the North Island

The Salvation Army still needs more volunteers to help make the campaign easier to run.

New Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula hybrid ferry sets sail for B.C.

Two Island Class ferries are on their way from Romania

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Shea Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington dropped the puck at a special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game

University of Victoria threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach probe

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Eagles congregate around Salish Sea for one last feast before period of famine

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society preparing to receive birds in need of care

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Most Read