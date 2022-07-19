The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

B.C.’s Kispiox First Nation strikes deal for commercial cannabis operation

Northwest-based First Nation have entered a new agreement with the province

A Northwest B.C. First Nation has struck a deal with the provincial government to open the door for a commercial cannabis operation.

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. under section 119 of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act to pursue their cannabis ambitions, while also maintaining alignment with federal and provincial cannabis laws.

Cameron Stevens, Chief Councillor for the band based in the Hazelton area believes this agreement is a step in the right direction.

“The Kispiox Band Council is committed to bringing new economic development and employment opportunities to the Gitxsan Territories and view this government-to-government Section 119 agreement with the Province as a positive step in the right direction.”

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth calls the agreement a “significant achievement for legalized cannabis in B.C.”

