FILE – The Mood Cannabis store in Nanaimo. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

British Columbians will now be allowed to pick-up their online cannabis purchases in store, instead of just reserving it, to limit how much time customers spend inside stores during the pandemic.

In a Tuesday (Aug. 4) news release, the province said the move came after requests from private cannabis retailers, which have popped up in many B.C. cities since pot was legalized in late 2018.

Previously, customers could reserve product online but would have to complete the purchase in store. Now, only the age-verification step must be done in store.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said that online sales will help legal retailers to “increase competitiveness with the illegal market.”

Stores that sell cannabis can now also offer gift cards that can be used at all of that retailer’s locations, not just the one it was purchased at.

