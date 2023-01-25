West Fraser Williams Lake Plywood. (John Wiege photo)

West Fraser Williams Lake Plywood. (John Wiege photo)

B.C. to dedicate some provincial timber supply to value-added industry

Program focusing on products such as mass timber, plywood, veneer, panelling and flooring

The British Columbia government is launching a new program that will ensure dedicated access to the provincial timber supply for secondary manufacturers that make value-added products.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston says the goal is to build a stronger, more resilient forest industry with value-added products such as mass timber, plywood, veneer, panelling and flooring.

The government says in a statement that those products are increasingly in demand as alternatives to carbon-intensive construction products such as cement, resulting in steady job growth in the province.

The statement says the program will be restricted to those facilities that have minimal or no forestry tenure and are approved as a value-added manufacturer.

Figures show overall harvest levels in the forest industry in B.C. have decreased in the past decade, but employment in the value-added sector has grown by about 35 per cent since 2012.

Paul Rasmussen, with the Interior Lumber Manufacturers’ Association, says they’re encouraged to see the government recognize that a dedicated fibre allocation for the value-added sector is required.

RELATED: $68.8M to retool B.C. mill to produce wood-based single-use plastic replacements

RELATED: Province pumps $50-million into increasing fibre supply in B.C.

BC legislatureforestry

Previous story
Discount grocers to outperform conventional stores as food prices surge: Report
Next story
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by quarter point, says it plans to hold

Just Posted

Volunteers and staff at the Campbell River Food Bank pose with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (third from left) and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (second from right). Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Jagmeet Singh talks affordability, just transition, housing and health care

Sports Talk with Tyson is a column that covers all things sports related in the North Island. Have some thoughts about Sports Talk with Tyson? Email a letter to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
Sports Talk: High school wrestling season is definitely a grind

Port Hardy Hospital. (Island Health photo)
Doctor warns Port Hardy more resignations are coming by June, mayor writes letter to Dix

Campbell River food bank volunteer Bob Naylor helps federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh fill a bag of food for a food bank client during Singh’s visit to Campbell River on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Federal NDP leader visits Campbell River to discuss affordability, housing and food security