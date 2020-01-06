BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO

Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is returning to the Comox Valley

Bring your resume to the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.!

Vancouver Island job seekers get your resumes ready.

The next Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is going to be held Jan. 23 in the Comox Valley at the Comox Community Centre.

The career fair is the perfect way to connect job seekers, career changers, students and lifelong learners with information and new opportunities. Attendees are able to meet with exhibitors, learn about different organizations, what positions are available and how they can get involved by finding the right career that is perfect for them.

Jennifer Wood, events coordinator for Black Press Media, noted the career fair will feature “more than 40 booths filled with representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Discovery Community College, VIU, Keystone College, Excel Career College and businesses of all sizes – Grieg Seafood, Mowi, 7 – Eleven, Weedman, and the Insurance Brokers Association of BC, to name just a few. Also included is the RCMP, Work BC, the Western Maritime Institute and much more.”

While this event is being promoted across the mid and north Island, exhibitors will be on hand representing the whole Island so there will be plenty of job opportunities in all kinds of different areas.

“B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 1,00,000 job openings over the next eight years,” stated Wood. “Three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. With education and employers all together under one roof, prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.”

She added that with those kind of numbers, “the Black Press career fairs are just as vital for employers – a place where they can focus on potential job seekers, see how many people are searching for employment in their field, and conduct on-the-spot interviews.”

The number and diversity of participating organizations truly speaks to the necessity of career fairs in today’s job market space, especially here on Vancouver Island.

RELATED: Hundreds attend Black Press Career Fair in Victoria

“Black Press is happy to host another event that matches job seekers with employers,” Wood stated. “We are a job seekers paradise offering opportunities in every sector of today’s job market space, while catering to those in their search of their post secondary education options. We really bring together so much opportunity under one roof – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place. We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire, and they find it a valuable experience to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company. The career and education fair allows a job seeker to consider all options whether it be a post secondary education or perhaps just a job change. The possibilities are endless.”

The Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is free and open to the public — bring your resume and come on down to the Comox Community Centre, 1855 Noel Ave, Comox BC from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information about the event and the exhibitors, click here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

Just Posted

North Island Bantam Eagles win gold in Comox Valley

Captain William Grant felt the Eagles “played as a team really well all the way through the tourney.”

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: My stalker

“I looked around and didn’t see any other wolves”

Flood watch called off for North and West Vancouver Island

The River Forecast Centre will monitor the conditions and provides updates as conditions warrant.

Cannabis Corner: What to expect for cannabis 2.0

Welcome to the first edition of Serena Neumerschitsky’s Cannabis Corner column!

Storm watch: Flood warnings issued for North and West Vancouver Island

“stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks”

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

One person dead following late-night crash in the Comox Valley

The incident happened on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road.

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Most Read