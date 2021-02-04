Salon Wild owner Angela Makela giving little Blakely Devlin a new hairdo. (Debra Lynn photo)

Salon Wild owner Angela Makela giving little Blakely Devlin a new hairdo. (Debra Lynn photo)

Business is booming for new Port Alice Salon

The new salon in Port Alice is seeing a high volume of customers.

WRITTEN BY DEBRA LYNN

Since the Salon Wild opened for business on Jan. 2, owner Angela Makela has barely had a moment to catch her breath!

Between clients who have followed her from places like Port Hardy and Coal Harbour and Port Alice residents fed up with their COVID hair, she was 85 per cent booked for January shortly after opening.

On her first day she had three scheduled customers and six walk-ins for a total of nine haircuts, and is already booked well into February, with only limited spaces available.

Makela arrived in Port Alice from Chemainus in 2004. After embarking on a road trip with a friend, she met and fell in love with a logger, Andy Makela, who works at the Quatsino Dryland Log Sort. After helping him raise his two children, who are now adults, they are raising a daughter, Riylah, now 5. Until now, Makela has been working in Port Hardy for the last 16 years, at Beach Hair, Salon Safari and Julia & Brittany’s (now Coastal Roots). She says, “The pandemic helped me make the choice to get closer to home… Riylah needed me to be closer and slow life down a bit.”

Makela graduated from the Vancouver Island Professional School of Hair and Esthetics in Duncan in 2002. She was mentored as a junior stylist at Urban Legends in Chemainus in 2002/03. She has attended an eight-week advanced cutting workshop at Paul Mitchell Systems in San Diego in 2004.

Makela hadn’t been planning to open the salon for very long. She says, “I wasn’t going to open until the spring, but decided to jump in with both feet.” With the help of Bill Faeder and several other community members, she was able to get the salon ready in record time: only four months. She adds, “This little village needed something and I’m hoping it fuels more people to open up some businesses and give people a reason to want to be here.”

Located in the Port Alice Plaza, between the Pizza Place and the post office, Makela hopes to capitalize on location. It provides her with high visibility and is a good draw to potential customers who regularly pick up their mail.

In keeping with the wild theme, she has sourced local artists and artisans to decorate her salon. Special features include a pine shelf from Reagan Hickling, a live edge shelf by Sean Watson, a front desk built by her brother-in-law, John Mountain, and nature photography by Darrell McIntosh.

Her specialty is corrective colour, in particular, for blondes whose hair has to be done in stages to prevent damage. Right now, she offers full-service hair care that includes cuts, colour, custom colouring, texture services, barbering, as well as full service waxing and tinting. She intends to hire an esthetician, so there will be spa services in the coming months. She has recently hired a receptionist/apprentice to help keep up with the demand.

Makela is always accepting new clientele. Because of the high volume of customers, she advises them to book ahead. Walk-in spots and same day appointments may not be available. Salon Wild is open 10-5 Tuesday to Saturday and two Sundays per month from 12-4. She is closed all statutory holidays. You can follow @salonwildportalice on Facebook for news, updates and some her client’s before and after photos. To book an appointment call 250-209-2666, email salonwild.portalice@gmail.com, or drop by the salon at Unit 3, 1071 Marine Drive.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessHair

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Check out the salon’s beautiful spa room! (Debra Lynn photo)

Check out the salon’s beautiful spa room! (Debra Lynn photo)

Previous story
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Just Posted

The bumper crop of spuds donated by a local farmer. (Sandra Daniels photo)
2,000 pounds of locally grown potatoes being given away in Port McNeill today

Mash ‘em, fry ‘em, stick ‘em in a stew

Salon Wild owner Angela Makela giving little Blakely Devlin a new hairdo. (Debra Lynn photo)
Business is booming for new Port Alice Salon

The new salon in Port Alice is seeing a high volume of customers.

Latoya Wiks is making life as normal as possible for her five kids, but having everyone share one crowded room is stressful. Pictured with baby Tobias and three-year-old Novah. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Families displaced by fire still looking for housing

The suspicious January fire dispossessed 15 families in Port Hardy

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will be hosting virtual townhalls in Feb. and March. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP to host virtual townhalls

‘I have missed personally visiting with residents in our small and remote communities.’ — Blaney

A Tri-Port Wild player gets her gear checked out before hitting the ice. (Nicki Ranger photo)
Port Hardy minor hockey holds safety week to help teach youth about their gear

Gear checks can be a component of game or tournament play in the older divisions.

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Molly the corgi is on the mend after getting attacked by a larger dog Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Owner of dog that injured smaller pooch in Parksville willing to pay vet bills

‘So many stepped forward to help me’

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
Skip the Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestics waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

A cougar was caught on home surveillance video on Feb.3 in an east Courtenay neighbourhood. Video still/Cat Pedersen
With video: Cougar caught roaming Island neighbourhood

The area in Courtenay is home to popular walking trails

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)
Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

Most Read