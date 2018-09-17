Cafe Guido manager spills the beans on new coffee shop drive-thru

“The core drink menu is the same, but there will be new drinks - new cold drinks and new food”

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO G2, otherwise known as Cafe Guido Two, is a new coffee shop drive-thru that opens Wednesday

Locals fixing for caffeine early in the morning can now go to G2, a new coffee shop drive-thru which opens Wednesday.

The drive-thru is located across from Home Hardware in the parking lot.

Angela Kervin, Cafe Guido manager responsible for day-to-day operations and planning new business, said “the owners Donna (Gault) and Davida (Hudson) realized it was time for us to expand and grow a little bit. It was great timing. It’s been a really exciting opportunity.”

Kervin noted the core drink menu will stay the same, but there will be “new drinks – more new, cold drinks and new food that we don’t offer at Cafe Guido.”

The owners and Kervin planned G2, or what could be called Cafe Guido Two, back in June, but concrete plans were finalized in August. The soft opening happens Wednesday with the official grand opening in a couple weeks.

Cafe Guido has been around for over 14 years, with the most recent owners having owned it for roughly 11 years. Kervin added the new shop “will help us grow. We’re here for the locals, that’s why the fall is a great time to open.”

Kervin also pointed out that “we love living here, that’s why we do what we do. We get those relationships with people and get to know them a little bit. It’s our community that we love, and seeing one less empty storefront is a really exciting thing for us.”

G2 will be open at 6 a.m. and will close earlier than the main shop at 4 p.m. One resident has asked about having the drive-thru open during the evenings. Kervin noted the main focus of the new store will be to meet the needs of those who need a daily dose of caffeine early in the morning.

“We’re really open to customer feedback,” she added. “In the late night coffee shop, people are more looking to hang out and linger, and that’s not what G2 is there for – That’s what people come to Cafe Guido for.”