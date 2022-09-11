Camosun College has taken the next step toward making its vision of a film studio on its Saanich campus a reality, and is now seeking pre-qualification requests from organizations which want to design, build, and operate it. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Camosun College a step closer to launching on-campus film studio

Requests for pre-qualification are now open

Camosun College is one step closer to bringing plans for a film studio on its Interurban campus into reality with the opening of the request for pre-qualification from contractors.

In a release, the school said the request invites companies to become pre-qualified to design, build, and fund the studio in exchange for a 99-year lease. Responses will be used to form a shortlist of organizations that will be invited to a second stage of the process, which involves a request for proposals.

“Camosun is hoping to turn its vision of a commercial film studio combined with educational components into a reality with the release of a request for pre-qualification,” said Geoff Wilmshurst, vice-president of partnerships, in the release. “The process is intended to result in an innovative proposal that benefits the college, students, and the local economy.”

Next steps include an all-proponent meeting later in September with a submission deadline of Sept. 30. Exact dimensions, size, layout, timelines and costs will be finalized with the input of the preferred proponent.

A copy of the request for pre-qualification is available at bcbid.gov.bc.ca.

In spring 2021, the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training provided $150,000 to aid Camosun in the exploration of educational opportunities for students in the B.C. film industry and the potential development of an on-campus film studio.

