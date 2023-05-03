(file)

(file)

Canfor reports $142M first-quarter loss compared with a profit a year ago

Pricing pressures on Western Canada operations blamed

Canfor Corp. reported a loss in its first-quarter compared with a profit a year ago as its lumber operations in Western Canada faced lower prices.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says it was another challenging quarter for the company’s lumber business.

The Vancouver-based forestry company says strong earnings from its European operations and more modest results from its operations in the U.S. South were outweighed by continued pricing pressure on its western Canadian operations.

Canfor says it lost $142.0 million or $1.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $534.0 million or $4.29 per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales totalled nearly $1.39 billion, down from $2.21 billion in the first three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Canfor says it lost $1.20 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $4.25 per diluted share a year earlier.

forestry

Previous story
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in

Just Posted

Town of Port McNeill Community Planning Facebook photo
MP Blaney demands government wharf in Port McNeill be repaired and opened for use again

Stink Creek Park in Port Hardy. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Council agrees to extend ‘Safer Place Project’ at Stink Creek Park until end of August

Jessica Wegg (left) will be formally announced as the Federal Green Party’s candidate for the North Island-Powell River Riding on May 6. Photo Sean Wood
Federal Green Party leader to speak at Campbell River event

Dr. Alex Nataros writes bi-weekly columns for the North Island Gazette. (Photo supplied)
NATAROS: Movement is medicine, so get active