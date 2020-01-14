Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Cannabis company Aphria cuts outlook for 2020, reports second-quarter loss

Aphria said it now expects net revenue for its 2020 financial year between $575 million and $625 million

Cannabis company Aphria Inc. slashed its outlook as it reported a loss in its latest quarter.

Aphria said it now expects net revenue for its 2020 financial year between $575 million and $625 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $35 million and $42 million.

That compared with guidance in October for net revenue between $650 million and $700 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $88 million and $95 million.

The revised forecast came as Aphria reported a net loss of $7.9 million or three cents per share for the quarter ended Nov. 30 compared with a profit of $54.8 million or 22 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net revenue in what was the second quarter of Aphria’s 2020 financial year totalled $120.6 million, up from $21.7 million a year earlier.

Aphria also announced Irwin Simon would become the company’s chief executive. Simon, who is also Aphria’s chairman, has been serving as interim chief executive since last February.

READ MORE: Shoppers Drug Mart secures medical marijuana supplier

ALSO READ: Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Canada Strong’ campaign aims to help pay Iran plane crash victims’ funeral costs

Just Posted

VIDEO: North Island Atom Eagles run over Victoria Racquet Club B2 Kings

“This team has come so far this year, from a tough time in tiering to where we are now”

North Island Peewee Eagles hold on to win against Tier 2 Nanaimo Clippers

“All three lines and all of our defence came ready to play and contributed in the win”

Open house: What do you want to see planned for Port Hardy’s future?

“We want all ages to participate in this exciting project which will last the duration of 2020”

Employers excited for Extreme Education and Career Fair

Job-seekers can bring resumes to the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 23

North Island Bantam Eagles win two more big games on the road

“as a coaching staff, we talk about getting a good jump out of the gate”

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

More snow, Arctic inflow on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Some areas could see 15 centimetres of snow and wind gusts could hit 90 kilometres

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

BC Ferries cancelled 163 sailings across multiple routes over the weekend

Two weeks into 2020 cancellations have passed the halfway mark of an average year

Most Read