Copper & Kelp Market aiming to open by the fall

If everything goes to plan, the Copper & Kelp Market in the Storey’s Beach area will hopefully be opening this fall.

The specialty market posted an update to its Facebook page, stating that renovations have been underway for some time now, “and we wanted to give our community and customers an update and preview of what to expect at our new location!”

The Copper & Kelp Market will be a corner grocery store “with all the fixings to make a simple dinner or search out a locally-sourced artisan food item from our shelves. The in-house deli will have a selection of cheeses, cured meats, salads and scoop ice cream. Our small (but mighty) commercial kitchen will be making fresh sandwiches, salads, baked goods and charcuterie trays. There will be traditional and non-traditional convenience items available along with our signature drip ‘Bean Around the World’ Coffee.”

It will also feature a retail section with things like gifts and books for purchase.

“Building this business during the Covid-19 pandemic has given us the opportunity to refocus and realize that our community needs more access to the basic necessities that will nourish us,” noted the Facebook post.

As for the gas station, it is currently being removed due to the age of the pumps, tanks and fuel lines. The area will instead be used for outdoor seating.

“This was not an easy decision to make as we had hoped to be able to provide this service [gas] to the community,” added the post. “The property at Copper & Kelp Market is spacious and we have so many ideas for expansion in the future. The next year will give us the time and opportunity to see what other services and offerings our local community needs.”

