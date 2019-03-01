A parcel in eBay Inc. packaging is seen on a conveyor belt with other small parcels at the United States Postal Service sorting center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Jan. 13, 2017. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Luke Sharrett.

eBay rethinking future of StubHub and classified business

eBay Inc. is also adding Jesse Cohn of Elliott and Matt Murphy of Marvell Technology to its board

eBay is considering the future of its StubHub and its classified ads business.

The e-commerce company said Friday that it’s initiating a strategic review, but there’s no guarantee that it will result in a sale, spin-off or other business combination.

Activist investor Elliott Management said in a letter to the San Jose, California, company in January that it believed it would be better off without those businesses. Elliott wants eBay to focus on its online marketplace, saying that the change in direction could double the company’s stock price by the end of next year.

eBay Inc. is also adding Jesse Cohn of Elliott and Matt Murphy of Marvell Technology to its board. The company will add an independent director later in the year.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gap to split, with Old Navy getting independence

Just Posted

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose lays off remaining workers, no written notice given

All Neucel Specialty Cellulose employees working at the pulp mill were told to go home on Feb. 27.

Port Hardy council donates to Island Copper Mine Reunion

Coun. Janet Dorward recommended the district donate $300 to the reunion.

PRESS RELEASE: It’s possible to reverse your diabetes

“Really, it’s quite simple, the things I had to do. It wasn’t hardship at all.”

Port McNeill council declines Wounded Warrior Run donation request, mayor starts fundraising challenge on social media

Port McNeill’s Fire Department held a carwash to raise funds which brought in close to $1,000.

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run 2019 kicks off journey on Northern Vancouver Island

The team left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in -6 weather conditions.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

CMHC sets target to make housing affordable for every Canadian by 2030

An estimated 1.6 million households are considered in ‘core housing need’

Riverdale’s Luke Perry hospitalized after reported stroke

Perry, who also stared in ‘90210’ is currently under observation, according to his publicist

Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Volunteers sought to help monitor spread of white-nose syndrome

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

New area code rolling out in B.C. this spring

All phone numbers with current area codes are set to run out by May 2020

Sick eagle in East Kootenay town sparks call for lead bullet restriction

Wildlife advocates encouraging residents to switch from lead bullets, to a non-lead alternative

Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

The official headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs is outside the capital region

Most Read