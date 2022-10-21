Employee owned Keltic Seafoods has been bought out by the Pacific Seafood Group

The full leadership team will continue with Mickey Flanagan still serving in the role of CEO

Keltic Seafoods has been bought out by Pacific Seafood Group.

“We can confirm that as of Oct. 19, 2022, Keltic Seafoods is part of Pacific Seafood Group,” stated a news release from Keltic that also noted the full leadership team will continue with Mickey Flanagan still serving in the role of CEO.

According to the release, there are no plans to make any changes to the operations.

Flanagan said the team at Keltic Seafoods “has built a successful company that with the right partner could realize further growth and opportunities for our team. After much vetting, it was clear that our long-time vendor, Pacific Seafood, is that partner. They are committed to Keltic remaing Keltic and proudly share our same values of giving back to the community and sustainable products.”

Dave Dawson, Pacific Seafood’s general manager, Canada operations, added that “Keltic Seafoods has a reputation for excellence that aligns with the values of Pacific Seafood Group. We are proud to welcome Keltic Seafoods to the Pacific Seafood family and look forward to supporting them in doing what they do best, custom processing for their customers around the globe.”

ABOUT KELTIC

Keltic Seafoods Ltd was established back in December of 2000 when a group of local employees banded together to purchase the business from Maple Leaf Foods who were planning to shut it down.

Keltic is an approved food processing facility certified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that offers full service custom processing, commercial cold storage,and blast freezing services.

Keltic manufactures ice, and render offal and fish byproduct. Its employees grade, sort, tally, and containerize over 450 tons of seafood daily.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessBusiness and IndustrialFish