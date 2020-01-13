Amanda Griffiths from Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress. (Photo submitted)

Employers excited for Extreme Education and Career Fair

Job-seekers can bring resumes to the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 23

A wide variety of vendors will be at the Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair on Jan. 23 in the Comox Valley, looking for potential employees.

The event, at the Comox Community Centre, is a way for job-seekers to directly connect with employers. Attendees can meet with exhibitors and get help finding a job that is right for them and their skill set. Approximately 40 exhibitors are set to be at the fair — with more than 200 job opportunities.

Amanda Griffiths is with Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress, one of the vendors that will be at the career fair. Griffiths said events such as this are important in their hiring process, not only because they get to meet people face-to-face immediately, but also because they also expose people to jobs they might have not considered before.

“People might have not thought about a career in sales, or might not know what’s available to them,” she said. “They might not know how lucrative it can be if you’re good at it.”

She said Dodd’s looks for different traits, depending on the position they’re hiring for.

“If we’re hiring for sales, definitely personality, personality is probably the key,” she said.

But introverts, fear not – they’re also hiring for warehouse positions.

READ MORE: Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair returns

In terms of their hiring process, Griffiths said it is pretty straightforward. Applicants put in a resume, get interviewed, and go from there. They’re looking to fill two or three sales positions and one or two warehouse positions, but Griffiths said it’s always good to have extra rotating staff as well.

“It’s a fun, family atmosphere, it’s lively,” she said. “We try and have a really good atmosphere of a happy place to come.”

The career fair is free and everyone is welcome to bring in a resume. The event is at the Comox Community Centre, 1855 Noel Ave. in Comox, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the event and the exhibitors, check out the Career and Education Fair Facebook page.

