Fire Chefs give back to community with one free meal a day to those who are in need

Fire Chefs will offer one free meal from 3:30 until 4:30 on the days they are open to those in need.

A local restaurant in Port Hardy is determined to give back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To the members of our community, the Fire Chefs will offer one free meal from 3:30 until 4:30 on the days we are open to those who are struggling and are in need,” stated the restaurant’s social media page on Thursday, March 26.

The restaurant also added that “It is important to note that we must follow the BC government covid-19 rules and regulations concerning physical distancing; therefore one person at a time will be served while the other person keeps their physical distance 6 feet apart.”

The Fire Chefs restaurant is located at 7145 Market Street in downtown Port Hardy, and fit eatures a varied menu full of delicious food.

