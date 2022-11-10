First Nation purchases one of B.C.’s largest natural resource consulting services companies

Chief Simon John, council, membership, and the founders of Strategic Natural Resource Consultants (SNRC) are pleased to announce the purchase of the majority interest by the Ehattesaht Chinehkint Nation of SNRC, one of B.C.’s largest natural resource consulting services companies.

“Our membership has asked us to find investments and opportunities that will help our nation grow and we saw a perfect fit,” said John. “We think the strengths they have as a company are really aligned with what we need as a Nation, but we are more excited about having a company that is successful across the province, works for a lot of industries and has a great leadership and a team who want to embrace new technologies.”

SNRC is one of the most highly regarded natural resource consulting firms on the West Coast. SNRC adopts an innovative and resourceful model of problem solving that can be seen in its technical expertise, project management and planning. This belief in resourceful thinking carries into its implementation as well. SNRC employs dynamic on-the-ground professionals across B.C., who are industry leaders in resource and land management, professional forestry, construction support services, environmental science, geomatics, and remote site project development.

“We know this will help our membership with opportunities for employment and mentorship and at the same time it will be out there doing great work for its clients and customers,” added Chief John. “Ehattesaht means something big is coming down the river and with this important company and the commercial real estate, our forestry licenses, and other investments we are getting closer to being a real part of Canada.”

Nations have long used consulting firms to support their territorial planning functions, government relations, forestry operations and other ventures. By acquiring SNRC the Ehattesaht will be able to fast track a number of their opportunities by accessing the right professional for the right project to support the community and take advantage of all of the technical and operational structures associated with a professional consulting firm.

“Our relationship with the Ehattesaht has grown over the years and when they approached us, we were both honored and excited, “said Niels Jorgensen Founder and Managing Partner, SNRC. “With one of the partners wanting to move on, the timing worked out well and our staff across B.C. is excited. I think everyone is viewing the Ehattesaht’s move as a validation of how our company has operated over the years and having new directors will let us navigate the changing landscape of relations with BCs Indigenous communities.”

About Ehattesaht First Nation

The Ehattesaht Chinehkint Nation is a northern Nuu-chah-nulth Tribe who’s traditional territory covers 750 square kilometers in Esperanza Inlet between Nootka Island and Kyuquot Channel. The main community, Ehatis in Zeballos where they have owned and operated a forest licenses since the 1970’s, have equity investments in hydro power production, fisheries, aquaculture and tourism.

About Strategic Natural Resource Consultants

SNRC was founded in 2003 in Port McNeill and has grown to be one of the largest resource management consulting firms in BC with 190 employees in offices in Ft St John, Prince George, Port McNeill, Nanaimo and Campbell River. SNRC provides professional services to the forestry, mining, and marine resource industries, specializing in timber development, forest management, wildfire fighting, incident management and advanced geomatics.

