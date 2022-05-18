A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday, May 18, 2022 that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday, May 18, 2022 that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Google’s Russian business plans to file for bankruptcy

Subsidiary can’t pay staff and suppliers

Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers.

Russian state media reported Wednesday that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary, Google LLC, submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry, Fedresurs.

The company said in a press statement that it filed for bankruptcy because the “Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations.”

Google, which had previously suspended its business operations in Russia, said it would continue to provide its free services there, including Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, its Android operating system and its Play app store.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

READ MORE: Google plans undersea cable to link B.C. and Japan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

BusinessGoogleRussia

Previous story
Island realtor urges those needing to sell their houses to act fast

Just Posted

Port Alice Health Centre. (Debra Lynn photo)
X-ray services resume at Port Alice Health Centre

The house fire on Gibralter Street. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue puts out house fire, tree fire, and a cooking mishap

The Moose Hide Campaign was celebrated in Port Hardy on Thursday, May 12, with a crowd walking from North Island Building Blocks to the Wakas Hall in the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations community for a cultural event. (North Island Gazette - Tyson Whitney photo)
Moose Hide Campaign returns to Port Hardy

James (Stocky) Edwards is pictured in February 2022 with 19 Wing Commander Lt.-Col. Rhonda Stevens and Greg Sawchuck, senior B.C. director for Ducks Unlimited Canada. Photo by Erin Haluschak.
Comox war hero dies at age 100