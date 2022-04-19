Vegetable greenhouse in South Surrey: . (File photo)

Vegetable greenhouse in South Surrey: . (File photo)

Greenhouse gas emissions exempted, for big B.C. greenhouses

Carbon tax rebate program opens for heating, CO2 fertilizer

Burning natural gas or propane to heat greenhouses growing vegetables, tree seedlings or flowers is up to 80 per cent exempt from B.C.’s carbon tax, but cannabis growers need not apply.

The B.C. agriculture ministry opened applications Tuesday for its greenhouse carbon tax relief program, which reimburses eligible growers for their 2021 fuel consumption. Operators have until May 31 to apply for the grants, and must have generated $20,000 or more in crop sales last year from a greenhouse area more than 455 square metres to be eligible.

The program is available to producers of ornamental flowers and plants, nursery plants, vegetables or forest seedlings, but not for offices, packing, processing, forklifts or other vehicles. “Cannabis is not an eligible crop at any phase of production,” the ministry said in a statement April 19.

The grant covers up to 80 per cent of bills for carbon tax paid on natural gas or propane used for greenhouse heating or carbon dioxide production for fertilizer in 2021. B.C.’s main greenhouse crops are tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, with CO2 added to the enclosures to increase the growth rate.

Operators are required to provide an annual fuel usage summary from FortisBC or other supplier.

RELATED: Greenhouse operators protest health care payroll tax

RELATED: B.C. carbon tax goes up April 1, adding to gasoline cost

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureGreenhouse Gas Emissions

Previous story
5 Vancouver Island tourism teams earn top accolades
Next story
Technical issue continues to disrupt travel plans for thousands of Sunwing passengers

Just Posted

Mainroad photo
Mainroad is removing dangerous trees on Highway 19 north of Port McNeill

District of Port Hardy municipal hall sign. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy won’t have to pay for its own policing, says RCMP letter

Chemical analyses were performed on these archaeological short-tailed albatross specimens, as shown in this undated handout image, to explore long-term behaviour trends. The short-tailed albatross showed distinctive behaviour when it returned to feed at Vancouver Island across a period of over 4,000 years before being driven to the precipice of extinction, says a new study. THE CANADIANS PRESS/HO-Eric Guiry
Albatross came back to Vancouver Island to feed over hundreds of generations: study

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?