FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2019, file photo a mannequin wears a red dress inside the Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship midtown Manhattan store in New York. A group of shareholders of Saks Fifth Avenue’s parent is making an offer to take the struggling department store chain private. The offer was announced Monday, June 10. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

A group of shareholders of Saks Fifth Avenue’s parent is making an offer to take the struggling department store chain private.

The offer, announced Monday, is being led by Hudson’s Bay Executive Chairman Richard Baker, Rhone Capital LLC, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investment SA and Abrams Capital Management. The proposal values the company at 9.45 Canadian dollars ($7.12) per share in cash. That’s a 48% premium to the company’s closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

The group of shareholders together own 57% of the Canadian company.

The offer is conditioned in part on the $1.5 billion sale announced Monday of Hudson’s remaining half of its interest in its European business.

Like many department stores, Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape.

ALSO READ: HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

ALSO READ: Hudson’s Bay Co. says Saks Fifth Avenue stores affected by data breach

Anne D’Innocenzio, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pot company Tilray shares jump on deal with biggest shareholder

Just Posted

Northern Sea Wolf arrives a year late for open house in Port Hardy

“It’s been a long wait to see the Northern Sea Wolf arrive in town”

Resident wants to expand Port McNeill marina’s current operations

The plan to expand operations that was presented to council remains in the concept stage.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A beautiful sunset out at Rupert Arm

I was talking to a friend, turned around towards the water and there was this scene in perfect light

Vancouver Island North Teachers committed to reconciliation work, but stymied by BC Public School Employers’ Association

Teachers requested a territorial acknowledgement be placed in the text of the Collective Agreement.

Parents of Port Alice resident married on D-Day 75 years ago

Kenneth and Edwina Chalmers wed at the St. George’s Anglican Church in Cadboro Bay Beach in Victoria.

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

Pilot killed in New York City helicopter crash

The chopper crashed onto a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Police respond to report of gunshots in Courtenay second day in a row

‘Bullets are flying in our tiny little neighbourhood’ says neighbour

Most Read