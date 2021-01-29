The Hudson’s Bay Company sign in downtown Toronto, Wednesday July 16, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Hudson’s Bay Company sign in downtown Toronto, Wednesday July 16, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Hudson’s Bay permanently laying off more than 600 workers across Canada

The permanent layoffs represent less than 5% of the company’s total workforce

Hudson’s Bay Co. is permanently laying off more than 600 workers across Canada amid ongoing store closures due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Nearly half the company’s department stores remain temporarily closed, said Tiffany Bourre, a spokeswoman for the iconic retailer.

“The pandemic continues to have a significant impact on non-essential retailers,” she said in an emailed statement. “Due to these circumstances beyond our control, the company has had to make adjustments which have resulted in a reduction in workforce.”

The permanent layoffs represent less than five per cent of the company’s total workforce, Bourre said.

She added that it was “an incredibly tough decision” and that HBC is committed to treating each individual affected with fairness and respect during these difficult times.

Yet employment lawyer Lior Samfiru said his firm has been contacted by about 40 HBC workers concerned about the terms of their termination.

READ ALSO: Landlords sue Hudson’s Bay for unpaid rent, retailer says malls aren’t ‘first class’

Samfiru, a partner with Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, said the terminated workers he has spoken with claim they are not being offered adequate severance, and such a situation could be considered a wrongful dismissal.

The employees have received a so-called working notice, he said, which means they are expected to work until their termination date.

Yet he calls such a notice when stores aren’t open and employees can’t work “absurd,” and said HBC should be providing payment in lieu of notice.

Samfiru said his law firm will be engaging HBC on behalf of terminated employees to ensure “they get what they’re owed.”

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Meanwhile, he said the workers, both part-time and full-time, have worked for the retailer for between 10 and 30 years, predominantly in sales and middle management at stores in the Toronto area, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

READ ALSO: Victoria Hudson’s Bay referenced in legal petition against Penticton store

He says some workers have mentioned specifically a “national restructuring.”

Non-essential retailers have been hammered during the pandemic, with stores across the country closed or facing strict capacity restrictions.

Last month, HBC asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to review the province of Ontario’s decision to temporarily close non-essential retailers.

A lawyer for the department store retailer said the province’s regulations make no “rational distinction” between the department store and some of the big box and discount retailers which are allowed to remain open.

The court dismissed HBC’s bid to amend Ontario’s retail lockdown rule, but questioned what it called the “wisdom and efficacy”’ of the province’s lockdown measures.

In its decision, a panel of the court’s judges said allowing big box stores that happen to sell groceries to remain fully open — potentially generating more customer traffic — is “open to question.”

Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Just Posted

PHSS File Photo
A nuisance of a bed bug found at PHSS

Parents warned, but reminded bugs are not a health risk

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom. (Gaby Wickstrom photo)
Port McNeill mayor talks two years in office, ready to lay down concrete plans in 2021

Wickstrom believes the Official Community Plan will lead to big things for the town’s future.

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council
Port McNeill council unsure about helping fund backup generator for regional arena

Cost for the project is budgeted at a maximum of $48,000.

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo earlier this month. (Island Health photo)
Island Health making hard choices about vaccines and ‘who gets into the lifeboat’

Vaccine delivery delays keeping chief medical health officer awake at night

Vancouver Isand North had zero new cases of COVID last week. (BCCDC map)
North Island back to zero new cases

Other Island regions not doing so well

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

A gas pump at a filling station in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graham Hughes)
Vancouver Island motorists paying more at the pumps than other Canadians as prices jump

Of 18 major Canadian cities, Vancouver, Victoria residents paid the most for gas in December

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

Finn Coogan, 23, was found dead on May 4, 2019, at the apartment he shared with his brother after RCMP were called for a report of a fight. (Facebook/In Loving Memory of Finn Coogan)
Duncan man found not criminally responsible in slaying of younger brother

Expert witnesses said Daniel Coogan was suffering from psychotic episode during attack

A newer model white compact car driven by man with five times the legal blood alcohol limit crashed into the front of Adam's Tarp and Tool on Jan. 9, 2021. Photo courtesy Adam's Tarp and Tool
VIDEO: Police say driver who crashed into Island business blew five times the legal limit

Criminal charges possible in Campbell River Adam’s Tarp and Tool crash

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Most Read