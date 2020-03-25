Shelter Point is producing the sanitizer in 750-ml bottles and 20-litre containers. Facebook photo

Island distillery switches production to sanitizers

Oyster River operation Shelter Point expects double shifts in the weeks, months ahead

Shelter Point Distillery has won awards for producing spirits, and now it’s turning its attention to a cause.

The operation in the Oyster River area on Vancouver Island announced on its Facebook page it is temporarily suspending distilling operations to switch production capacity for the manufacture of medical grade sanitizer to help medical professionals in their battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company notes that it has retooled in a matter of days to make the change. It will be supplying the sanitizer in 750-ml bottles and 20-litre containers. Distillers expect to be working double shifts in the weeks and months ahead to produce sanitizer for as many hospitals, medical centre, health authorities, municipal and provincial services as possible.

“Our number one priority is to ensure that first responders have ample supplies in order to do their jobs and save lives,” the company states on its Facebook post.

The plan is to start locally by supplying Island towns, communities and First Nations Health Authorities. After this, Shelter Point expects to expand production and distribution to supply other parts of the province as needed. Another social media update notes they were able to ship 2,000 bulk litres to the Vancouver Health Authority with the help of Coastal Transportation and Storage.

The company’s online shop is open for business for customers to purchase whisky, gin, vodka and liqueur with discounts for purchases of two or more bottles. Its products are also still available in private liquor stores in B.C. and Alberta.

RELATED STORY: Wayward, Shelter Point distilleries both earn gold at Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition

For more information about the sanitizer from Shelter Point, email info@shelterpoint.ca .


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Coronavirus

Shelter Point Distillery has switched to making medical sanitizer to help with pandemic operations. Facebook photo

