Kwa’lilas Hotel employees celebrate after winning an award from TripAdvisor. (Kwa’lilas Hotel Facebook photo)

Kwa’lilas Hotel wins award from TripAdvisor

The Kwa’lilas Hotel opened its doors to the public back in 2017.

The Kwa’lilas Hotel in Port Hardy has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner from TripAdvisor.

This means the hotel is now in the top 10 per cent of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“The Kwa’lilas team would like to thank everyone for all the amazing reviews and incredible support,” the hotel stated on its social media page. “Without you, we would not receive such an amazing award.”

The Kwa’lilas Hotel opened its doors to the public back in 2017 after a year-long renovation (formerly called the Port Hardy Inn).

Kwa’lilas is a traditional First Nation word that translates to ‘a place to sleep’. The hotel was named by Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Elders, in hopes that travellers and guests will find peaceful rest in the hotel after a day of exploration in the north island.

