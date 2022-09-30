A Lululemon Athletica logo in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Lululemon Athletica logo in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lululemon settles lawsuit against Peloton over alleged patent infringement

Settlement comes a day after a New York court dismissed a lawsuit by Peloton

Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. has settled a lawsuit against Peloton Interactive Inc. that accused the exercise equipment company of patent infringement.

A notice of voluntary dismissal filed in a California court today says the companies have negotiated a “mutually agreeable settlement” of the trademark dispute.

The settlement comes a day after a New York court dismissed a lawsuit by Peloton filed in anticipation of a trademark complaint by Lululemon.

The Vancouver-based athletic apparel maker had sent Peloton a cease-and-desist letter last November alleging the exercise equipment maker had copied several of its product designs.

In response, Peloton launched its own lawsuit against Lululemon asking the court to pre-emptively declare that it had not infringed on Lululemon patents.

A Federal Court in New York on Thursday tossed out Peloton’s suit, calling it “an anticipatory action that warrants dismissal.”

RELATED: Lululemon sues Peloton over ‘copy-cat’ workout apparel

FashionLaw and justice

Previous story
Labour shortage, pandemic savings to soften blow of short-lived recession: report
Next story
Make It Safe: B.C. conference highlights the holistic nature of workplace safety

Just Posted

Janet Hanuse (left) with her youngest child Elleanna Hunt. Through her healing journey, Hanuse has recognized the impacts intergenerational trauma has had on her family. (Photo by Nicole Crescenzi)
Breaking the cycle: How one Victoria woman’s healing journey is being passed to her children

Black Press file photo
Councillor candidate withdraws from Port McNeill election

Zeballos, which was threatened in 2018 by a wildfire, was without a fire department for the summer. The department was reinstated on Sept. 27, 2022. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Zeballos reinstates volunteer fire department

Yvonne Maximchuk speaks at her author reading at the Port Alice library. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice regional library holds author reading with Yvonne Maximchuk