Customers are now required to wear masks when shopping at Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls. (Juraj Varga - Pixabay)

Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

The new safety protocol is effective as of Monday, Aug. 17

Customers at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls are required to wear masks while shopping as of Monday, Aug. 17.

TJX Canada, the stores’ parent company, implemented the new measure as part of its COVID-19 safety plan.

Young children or customers who have health conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask or face covering are exempt from the new requirement.

Besides implementing mask use, TJX Canada has been limiting the number of customers inside each store, has added protective shields at cash registers and has enhanced cleaning measures in place since reopening.

Across the Okanagan, Winners and HomeSense have locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon. Marshalls has one location in Kelowna.

READ: Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

Just Posted

Only eight intoxicated in public tickets handed out by Port Hardy RCMP in second quarter

‘Is there a reason for not handing out tickets? Or do you see that it’s not any benefit?’

Orcafest parade hits the streets of Port McNeill

While there was no big summer event this year due to COVID-19,… Continue reading

Court grants ‘Namgis appeal on fish farm transfer licence

Science on impacts of farmed salmon on wild salmon evolving; DFO must keep up judge says

‘One hell of a shot,’ says local north Island photographer

It’s a whale of a story.

Old-growth forest defenders in Campbell River call for B.C. forest minister’s resignation

Protestors outside North Island MLA’s office ask government to stop old-growth logging

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Lightning fills the Vancouver Island night sky

Reader photos, plus this week’s forecast

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Most Read