Mercedes-Benz test-drives groundbreaking Vancouver Island facility

Pilot run unloads cars in Nanaimo to test Western Canada’s first European vehicle processing centre

Vehicle carrier Tranquil Ace loomed large on Nanaimo’s waterfront Friday when it tied up at Nanaimo Assembly Wharf to deliver the first batch of Mercedes-Benz vehicles to the Port of Nanaimo’s B.C. vehicle processing centre.

The delivery was part of an test drive for the centre’s unloading facilities, which will be a port of entry for Mercedes-Benz vehicles bound for dealerships on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Mercedes-Benz Canada said the cars unloaded on Friday was only a partial shipment and didn’t disclose the number of vehicles unloaded or whether they would remain at the processing centre.

“It was not a full shipment today,” said Sinead Brown, Mercedes-Benz Canada communications and public relations supervisor. “They’re just testing some of the logistics of the new vehicle processing centre.”

Brown said the first official shipment of Mercedes-Benz vehicles will happen in the first week of April and more information about the operation would be made available then.

The vehicle processing centre was developed partnership with Transport Canada and Western Stevedoring, the auto division of SSA Marine. It is the first and only western Canadian entry point for European autos, according to a Nanaimo Port Authority press release.

RELATED: Construction proceeding on Nanaimo vehicle processing centre

RELATED: Federal government announces $6.3M for Nanaimo port’s vehicle processing centre

RELATED: New European import vehicle-processing facility planned for Nanaimo assembly wharf

“As the first auto carrier enters the Port of Nanaimo, we recognize that this is an historic event for our community. However, this is considered a pilot-run, in order for us to test our protocols and streamline our processes, as well as maintain the highest levels of safety for workers and the public,” the release noted.

The centre will eventually able to process about 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles annually and could expand to handle 40,000 vehicles a year by as early as 2024.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Just Posted

Former Vancouver Canuck Gino Odjick is coming to Port Hardy as guest speaker for BC Championships

“Gino was maybe one of the most popular Canucks ever and was best known for his toughness”

Port Hardy Rotary donates five thousand dollars to Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Society

The money went to renovating and updating the senior’s bathroom facilities at their building.

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

Friendly Feud delights crowd, raises money for a good cause

Prizes of gift cards and cash were sponsored by local businesses.

LETTER: More dialogue than ever between salmon farming companies and Indigenous groups

“It is important to recognize the work that has been put in to date”

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

Drought fears high, Cowichan Lake already at August lows

Officials asking for early storage measures with lake just 40 per cent full

Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

“Everything about Dan’s death was a reflection of who he was here.”

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

Most Read