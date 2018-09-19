Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. briefly the world’s largest cannabis company

The company, only listed in the US, nearly reached $300 in afternoon trading on Wednesday

Trading in shares of Nanaimo-based Tilray Inc. was stopped numerous times on Wednesday due to volatility that saw the cannabis producer’s intraday share price rise to $297.70 US — a gain of nearly 100 per cent before falling in value as the trading day ended.

Tilray on Wednesday plunged to as low at $151.50 US, before climbing again to close at $214.06 US at 4 p.m. EDT.

Tilray has seen its shares soar more than 850 per cent since it started publicly trading in July.

Tilray shares surged 28.95% on Tuesday and a further 38.12% on Wednesday after it was reported that the company is the first to receive permission to legally export marijuana to the US as part of a clinical trial at the University of California at San Diego.

RELATED: Tilray to export cannabis to U.S. for clinical trials

Its market cap on Wednesday reached $20.28 billion US, making it the largest cannabis company in the world.

Tilray and a researcher at the University of California San Diego believe this is the first export of a cannabis product from a Canadian company to the U.S., where marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.

Tiray will be exporting capsules containing a formulation with two active ingredients extracted from the cannabis plant for a clinical trial examining the drug as a potential treatment for adults with essential tremor, a neurological disorder.

The formulation will contain cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as CBD and THC, and will be used in a trial scheduled to begin in early 2019.

UC San Diego’s Dr. Fatta Nahab said he believes this product has not been imported from Canada into the U.S. before.

While several states have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, marijuana remains illegal under U.S. federal law.

Tilray trades as TLRY on the Nasdaq.

– With files from the Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October
Next story
Recent jump in U.S. butter imports? All smooth, says Canadian dairy farmers

Just Posted

Concerned Coal Harbour resident sticks up for local wildlife soon displaced by logging

“It’s going to destroy everything in the area.”

Cafe Guido manager spills the beans on new coffee shop drive-thru

“The core drink menu is the same, but there will be new drinks - new cold drinks and new food”

Arrest made in Port Alice mail bomb incident

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Three mayoral races in the North Island

Elections BC has finalized their nomination list for municipal, local elections for… Continue reading

VIDEO: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Around the BCHL: Nanaimo Clippers acquire defenceman from Langley Rivermen

Around the BCHL is a look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

B.C. co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users

Brave Technology has been awarded $200,000 in the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

Recent jump in U.S. butter imports? All smooth, says Canadian dairy farmers

U.S. farmers recently enjoyed extra access to the Canadian market

Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison

Testing of prototypes to replace troubled federal pay system will begin within weeks

Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. briefly the world’s largest cannabis company

The company, only listed in the US, nearly reached $300 in afternoon trading on Wednesday

Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison

Smart was 14 years old when she was snatched from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 by street preacher Brian David Mitchell

New York books editor out after backlash over Jian Ghomeshi essay

Ian Buruma, who was appointed as editor of the New York Review of Books in late 2017, no longer works for the publication

B.C. couple plans sustainable, zero-waste life in the Shuswap

Plan includes building a tiny house before the snow flies

Most Read