A new reports finds that the number of active businesses in British Columbia had dropped by 5.1 per cent in October 2020 compared to 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

A new reports finds that the number of active businesses in British Columbia had dropped by 5.1 per cent in October 2020 compared to 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

New report finds COVID-19 pandemic cut B.C.’s hospitality jobs in half

Some 14,000 businesses closed during height of pandemic

A new report finds that the COVID-19 pandemic, at its height, displaced one in every two hospitality jobs.

The finding appears in BC Check-Up: Invest, an annual report prepared by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC). “While (the service sector) has rebounded, some industries continue to struggle, especially those that require close human interaction or working in physical spaces.”

The report finds that the pandemic has “devastated industries” that require high customer density and close interaction, a prerequisite for much of the service sector, and predicts that it could take several years for the province to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After years of tight labour market conditions, the trend reversed in (British Columbia) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it reads. “While there has been a recovery from April lows as businesses began to reopen and government support came into place, many formerly employed individuals have struggled to return to their position, and new entrants have found few opportunities.”

RELATED: Employment data shows B.C. resilient, says minister, but Liberals unimpressed

The report finds that the number of active businesses in British Columbia had dropped by 5.1 per cent in October 2020 compared to 2019.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit B.C., the ensuing business restrictions reduced active businesses by over 14,000 between March and May 2020,” said Lori Mathison, president and chief executive officer of CPABC.

“Thankfully, the situation improved over the summer and into the fall. However, the number of active businesses remained down by over 6,600 in October, and some industries are disproportionately affected.”

Looking at Greater Victoria, the report finds that Greater Victoria’s job losses concentrated in the service sector. Affected industries include accommodation and food; information, culture and recreation; and other services.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate climbs to 1% in January

Just Posted

Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo
Port Hardy Fire Rescue raising funds virtually for the BC Lung Association

Port Hardy Fire Rescue firefighters are pushing their fitness through the month of February.

Tyson
Tyson’s Thoughts: COVID-19

COVID-19 has taken hostage everything that we enjoy and forced us all into a bubble.

From left to right, Kwakiutl Hereditary Chief David Knox, Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas, and Kwakiutl Chief Councillor Ross Hunt Jr. stop for a photo in front of the District of Port Hardy’s new marquee on Feb. 8 before signing the Relationship Agreement. (District of Port Hardy photo)
Port Hardy signs groundbreaking relationship agreement with Kwakiutl First Nation

Councillors and staff from each community watched and celebrated via Zoom.

View of the Village of Port Alice from the Frigon Islands. (Debra Lynn photo)
Quiet year for crime in Port Alice

In total, there were 238 files opened for the entire year.

Chuck the squirrel lives at Bear Cove. (Bear Cove terminal/BC Ferries photo)
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Meet Chuck the squirrel

The BC Ferries crew at Bear Cove named Chuck for his uncanny ability to throw pinecones at them.

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group
Mandatory hotel quarantine rates far lower than $2,000

The mandatory three-day quarantine goes into effect on Monday

Kamloops. Flickr.
Champagne rooms, chai bars: B.C. regional district ex-CAO under fire for ‘excessive’ spending

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

Coyote sightings are not uncommon, but attacks on humans are. (BP File Photo)
Runners and pets fall target to coyotes, cougars in Lower Mainland

An unprecedented number of joggers have been attacked by coyotes this winter

The popular summer Parksville Beach Festival has been cancelled again for the second year in a row. (PQB News file photo)
COVID-19: Parksville’s popular summer sandcastle event cancelled for 2nd straight year

Ongoing pandemic concerns force Parksville Beach Festival board to plan for 2022

Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall, amidst the massive collection of cars at Mike’s property near Tappen, are returning TV with Season 3 of Rust Valley Restorers. (Contributed)
Shuswap’s Mike Hall geared up for third season of Rust Valley Restorers

Star of reality TV show talks about life, cars and keeping it real in Rust Valley

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police have charged a man in the sex assaults of six students when he was a junior high school teacher two decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police charge man in sexual assaults on students over six-year period

Michael Andreassen Gregory, who is 57 and lives in De Winton, Alta., is charged with six counts

Alina Durham is urging people to keep searching for her missing daughter, Shaelene Keeler Bell. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Mom of missing Chilliwack woman, 23, urging people to keep looking for her

Alina Durham speaks on what kind of person Shaelene Bell is, $10,000 reward offered for safe return

Blaine Penner survived an avalanche in Norns Range. Photo: Blaine Penner
Kootenay man survives avalanche and lives to tell the tale

Blaine Penner accidentally stepped out onto a cornice, triggering avalanche

Most Read