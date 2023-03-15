NIEFS job fair a big hit at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy, over 500 people attended

Tyson Whitney Photography

North Islanders showed up in droves to a very successful job fair that was held at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy on Tuesday, March 7.

Chris Callanan, Regional Manager of Employer Services and part of the Senior Leadership Team at North Island Employment Foundation Services (NIEFS), said 513 people came to check out the fair, which was put together by NIEFS along with supporting partners, the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Community Futures Mount Waddington.

“We had the idea early in the fall of 2022,” Callanan stated, noting that’s when the plans for the event first started to get underway with the encouragement of the District of Port Hardy. By December, “all the formal invites had been sent out to employers and exhibitors, so we knew it was going to be a for sure event where we had everyone on board supporting it.”

With the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Callanan was pleased to say they were able to hold an in-person job fair with nothing holding the event back from being successful.

“The job fair brought to the North Island prospects for all job seekers, whether they were young or old or wanting to change careers altogether – we had 35 exhibitors and 513 attendees from all areas of the Tri-Port region, so that demonstrated to us that people were definitely wanting the event.”

As for feedback from the community, people who attended were all thankful the job fair had so many opportunities available, and all the employers at the event were pleased to be there representing the companies they work for.

Callanan acknowledged NIEFS, Community Features Mount Waddington, the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce, and Mount Waddington Regional Transit for supporting the event and going above and beyond to make it a successful day.

